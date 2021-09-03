Surviving 9/11 was 'just the first piece of the journey'

But “surviving is only the first piece of the journey,” says Lanski, 51, of West Orange, New Jersey.

She has the twin towers, “9/11/01” and “survivor” tattooed on her ankle. But the attacks also left other marks, ones she didn't choose.

Images and sounds of falling people and panes of glass lodged in her memory. She was diagnosed in 2006 with sarcoidosis, she said; the federal government has concluded the inflammatory disease may be linked to trade center dust. And she has asked herself: “Why am I here and 3,000 people are not?”

Over time, she accepted not knowing.

“But while I’m here, I’ve got to make it count,” says Lanski, who has spoken at schools and traveled to conferences about terror victims. “I’ve got to make up for 3,000 people who lost their voice.”

‘IT MOTIVATES ME TO LIVE A BETTER LIFE’

Buried in darkness and 20 feet (6 meters) or more of rubble from both towers, Will Jimeno was ready to die.