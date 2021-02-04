Survey: Reasons for moving during pandemic shifted in year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mattie Scull moved with her boyfriend last summer from a 500-square-foot apartment northwest of Orlando to an oceanside house near Daytona Beach because they were tired being on top of each other while quarantining in the small flat.

“We were sick of it, sick of each other,“ she said.

But now Scull, 26, is searching for a less costly place to live as she and her boyfriend have decided to separate. Like many U.S. residents who have moved during the pandemic, her reasons for moving have shifted over the course of the year.

The survey released Thursday by Pew Research Center said people who moved because of the pandemic in the fall were more likely to cite financial stress as their top reason compared with those who moved in the spring, when fear of catching the virus was the most important reason.

The Pew survey said that 5% of U.S. adults moved because of COVID-19 in November compared with 3% in June, the last time the survey was conducted. A third of those who moved because of COVID-19 in November cited financial reasons, such as a job loss, compared with 18% of those in June.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those surveyed who said the reason for the move was fear of getting COVID-19 declined from 28% to 14% from June to November.