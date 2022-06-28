Surprise Jan. 6 hearing to unveil new evidence; 46 migrants dead in Texas; 7 states hold primaries

Today is Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Monsoon rain for the Southwest as the Pacific Northwest sees cool temperatures. We are also monitoring tropical developments in the Atlantic. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump’s White House. She's considered a vital witness in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that she would appear, speaking on condition of anonymity because the witness hasn't been announced. Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee behind closed doors. In brief excerpts of testimony revealed in court filings, Hutchinson told the committee she was in the room for White House meetings where challenges to the election were discussed.
Forty-six people have been found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in Texas. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a city worker was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer.
Tuesday marks the first elections since the Supreme Court revoked a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. It's a top issue in multiple races in primaries in seven states. In Colorado, a rare Republican who supports abortion rights, Joe O'Dea, is competing for his party's U.S. Senate nomination against State Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes the procedure. In Illinois, farmer Darren Bailey, who wants to repeal the state's guaranteed right of abortion, is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate. Trump's election lies are also a big issue Tuesday. An indicted Colorado clerk who echoes Trump's conspiracy theories is running for the GOP nomination for Secretary of State.
Six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test former President Donald Trump’s national influence. Others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. In Colorado, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican. Two Republican House incumbents in Mississippi are facing runoff primaries. In Illinois, Republican congresswoman Mary Miller is seeking a victory after calling the Supreme Court's abortion decision a “historic victory for white life." Her campaign says she meant to say a victory for the “right to life.”
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. Officials say Amtrak's Southwest Chief was carrying about 207 passengers and crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.
Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said Tuesday they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war. The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockade on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Maxwell, denies abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.
A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. Authorities say Jason Allen Alexander appeared uninvited at Spears' June 9 wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. At a hearing Monday, a judge found there was sufficient evidence against Alexander for the stalking charge and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. Alexander's attorney entered pleas of not guilty to all the counts and says there is no evidence he had any intention of harming Spears.
