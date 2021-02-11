Surgery finally frees ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ from sticky situation

Freedom never felt less sticky.
Tessica Brown, deemed by social media as #GorillaGlueGirl after she disastrously used the adhesive Gorilla Glue as hairspray, is finally freed from her sticky bonds after receiving a four-hour surgical procedure.
The Internet exploded after a TikTok video of the Louisiana woman showcasing her immovable do went viral.
“Those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now,” says Brown in the video, also shared widely on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “It’s not by choice. No — it’s not by choice.”
Brown proceeded to explain that she resorted to using Gorilla Glue spray after running out of her usual styling product.
“Bad, bad, bad idea,” she summarized.
She continued to explain that her hair had “not moved” even after washing it roughly 15 times, demonstrating by scrubbing her hair live on another video to no avail. “This is the life I’m going to have to live with,” she concludes.
Fortunately for Brown, the above statement is no longer the case. The New York Post reported that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng made contact with the mother of five after seeing her video, offering to perform the $12,000 procedure for free.
TMZ further reported how Brown nearly burst into tears after she woke up from the anesthesia used during the procedure when she realized she could run her fingers through her hair again.
Although Brown is now officially out of this hair dilemma, many on social media continue to discuss how genuine her public cries for help were, especially when she announced she intended to sue Gorilla Glue for what happened to her.
However, upon being released from the hospital Brown had not yet mentioned officially moving forward with a suit.
The ultimate guide to self-care during quarantine
From hair care to mental health to exercising and more, here's a roundup of resources for all your quarantine self-care needs.
It's a pesky problem: As soon as you strap on your cloth face mask and head out the door, your glasses fog up. But there's a simple fix for that.
Nail artist Mei Kawajiri knows a thing or two about looking after your nails. Watch as she shows how to give yourself a manicure while you're stuck at home.
As COVID-19 closures continue, hair is getting longer and roots are darker or grayer. Here’s what hair care professionals say you should and shouldn’t try to do yourself.
Are you starting to think about giving yourself a #coronacut but don't know where to start? Here are some tips.
Keeping up with the little — and what some might call insignificant — details may help us emerge whole when we get to the other side of this.
The best recommendation to soothe skin and limit irritation is to consider adjusting the way you do certain tasks. For instance, wear gloves while cleaning or prepping food or washing dishes.
Here's what you should do if your hands are becoming raw, dry and irritated with constant washing.
There’s currently an incredible slew of free resources available, including free trials galore from fitness-app providers. Here are 10 places you can access free fitness content while you’re at home.
In this pandemic it can be even more difficult to be a caregiver, especially when your loved one has difficulty understanding some of the nece…
When simple questions become existential, like “Why does my housemate enjoy playing that song on repeat?” or “At what point do I attempt to cut my own hair?” it’s time to get it together.
Even when your brain feels like it’s shorting out, it’s actually trying its best to protect you.
Despite claims you may have seen on the Internet, there's no magic food or pill that is guaranteed to boost your immune system and protect you…
Working from home presents many questions to sort out. One of the more important is: Where do you actually work?