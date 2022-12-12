 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supreme Court won't block flavored tobacco ban; remembering Sandy Hook; Golden Globe nominations | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The Supreme Court has refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

» The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over.

» This week marks the 10th anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

» The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack.

Watch Now: Skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, and more of today's top videos

A crowd of skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, a blind soccer team in Iraq is hoping to make it to the international tournaments, and more of today's top videos.

Skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York
National

Skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York

At Whiteface Ski area in Wilmington, New York, a crowd of skiers dressed as Saint Nick hit the slopes for Santa Day.

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games
Soccer

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Iraq has put together a team that hopes to take part in tournaments held by the International Blind Sports Federation.

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine
World

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine

It’s an incredible story that likely won’t have a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Drag performances in U.S. becoming target of threats and attacks
National

Drag performances in U.S. becoming target of threats and attacks

Drag performances, especially all ages events, have become a target for the extreme right across the U.S., with performers and show organizers…

Hundreds gather for hot air balloon show in Caracas
World

Hundreds gather for hot air balloon show in Caracas

Hundreds of people gathered at the La Carlota air base in the capital Caracas waiting to board the hot air balloons.

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage
National

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey aroun…

Unable to afford tickets, migrant workers watch World Cup from afar
World

Unable to afford tickets, migrant workers watch World Cup from afar

Hundreds of Qatar's migrant workers are watching the World Cup from old cricket grounds outside Doha, despite many available seats in the stad…

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano keeps spewing lava
National

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano keeps spewing lava

Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii's Big Island, erupted on November 27th for the first time in nearly four decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

