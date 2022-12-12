Supreme Court won't block flavored tobacco ban; remembering Sandy Hook; Golden Globe nominations | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):
» The Supreme Court has refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.
» The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over.
» This week marks the 10th anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
» The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack.
People are also reading…
🎧 Our latest podcast episodes cover topics including finance, ethics, weather and more. Start listening now!
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Kennedy Center Honors, notable celebrity deaths, Bill Cosby and the return of Will Smith | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Watch Now: Skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, and more of today's top videos
A crowd of skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, a blind soccer team in Iraq is hoping to make it to the international tournaments, and more of today's top videos.
At Whiteface Ski area in Wilmington, New York, a crowd of skiers dressed as Saint Nick hit the slopes for Santa Day.
Iraq has put together a team that hopes to take part in tournaments held by the International Blind Sports Federation.
It’s an incredible story that likely won’t have a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Drag performances, especially all ages events, have become a target for the extreme right across the U.S., with performers and show organizers…
Hundreds of people gathered at the La Carlota air base in the capital Caracas waiting to board the hot air balloons.
NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey aroun…
Hundreds of Qatar's migrant workers are watching the World Cup from old cricket grounds outside Doha, despite many available seats in the stad…
Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii's Big Island, erupted on November 27th for the first time in nearly four decades.