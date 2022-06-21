 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid

Supreme Court Affirmative Action

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that religious schools can't be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations' access to taxpayer money.

The most immediate effect of the court's 6-3 decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program.

But the outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

The ruling is the latest in a line of decisions from the Supreme Court that have favored religion-based discrimination claims. The court is separately weighing the case of a football coach who says he has a First Amendment right to pray at midfield immediately after games.

