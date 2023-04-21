By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.
The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.
The drug has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.
The court's action Friday almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court.
Justices Samuel Alito, the author of last year’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and Clarence Thomas voted to allow restrictions to take effect. No other justices commented.
A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions
1973
The court legalizes abortion nationwide in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
In photo: Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC., Wednesday, April 26, 1989.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
1976
The court strikes down a Missouri law requiring a married woman to get her husband's consent for an abortion.
AP
1986
The court strikes down portions of a Pennsylvania law it said attempted to intimidate women into continuing pregnancies by, among other things, requiring them to be told the risks associated with abortion.
AP Photo/Tom Reed
1989
The court declines to overrule Roe but allows more state regulation of abortion.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
1992
The court reaffirms its decision in Roe and says states can't ban abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
AP Photo/Doug Mills
2000
The court strikes down a Nebraska law that barred an abortion procedure used during the second trimester of pregnancy. The law didn't have an exception to the ban for the health of the pregnant woman.
AP Photo/Dave Weaver
2007
In a decision weakening Roe, the court upholds the 2003 Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act passed by Congress, which is similar to Nebraska's law.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
2016
In its strongest defense of abortion rights in 25 years, the court strikes down Texas rules forcing clinics to meet hospital-like standards and doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
2020
A more conservative court strikes down a Louisiana law nearly identical to the Texas one it struck down in 2016.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
2021
The court declines to take emergency action and allows a Texas law banning abortion beginning at around six weeks to take effect.
AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File
2022
The court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
