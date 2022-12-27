 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

The constant of El Paso, Texas, is the flowing Rio Grande the river between the U.S. and Mexico. The other constant is migrants who seek to cross it from the other side. Giovanny Garcia and his son Anderson were hopefully waiting with other Venezuelan refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. 

The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week.

The limits were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law.

Immigration advocates sued to end the use of Title 42. They said the policy goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution. They’ve also argued that the policy is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve.

Read the full story here:

