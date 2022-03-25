Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.
Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms." He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.
The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.
Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.
The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.
Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.
