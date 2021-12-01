Supreme Court hears abortion arguments; motive sought for Michigan high school shooting; plus other top news

The Supreme Court will be hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Wednesday over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. Jimmy Hoover, the Supreme Court editor-at-large for Law360, joined Cheddar to break down the momentous legal fight. "This is the biggest abortion case at the Supreme Court in 30 years," he said. "It is a … a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade."
Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments
Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy.
The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. The arguments can be heard live on the court’s website, starting at 10 a.m. EST.
The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump, who had pledged to appoint justices he said would oppose abortion rights.
The court had never agreed to hear a case over an abortion ban so early in pregnancy until all three Trump appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were on board.
The Mississippi case poses questions central to the abortion right. Some of the debate Wednesday is likely to be over whether the court should abandon its long-held rule that states cannot ban abortion before the point of viability, at roughly 24 weeks.
More than 90% of abortions are performed in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Authorities look for possible motive for Michigan high school shooting
Emerson Miller, right, leans on her friend Joselyn's shoulder as they listen to Jessi Holt, pastor at LakePoint Community Church, during a prayer vigil at the church after the Oxford High School school shooting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich.
Jake May
School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, left three students dead, officials said.
Seven additional students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire and a 15-year-old suspect is in custody.
Vigils were held Tuesday night as the community, located about 42 miles north of Detroit, processed the trauma of a deadly shooting that forced terrified students to barricade themselves into classrooms, unsure whether they would emerge unscathed.
Here's what's known about how the incident unfolded and what we know about the victims so far.
The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Global shares are mostly higher amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant.
Louis Vuitton has staged its first ever U.S. fashion show in Miami, showcasing the collection of designer Virgil Abloh just days after his death.
The vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark comes as Trump's top aide at the time, chief of staff Mark Meadows, has agreed to cooperate with the panel on a limited basis.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death are to resume jury selection Wednesday after seating four the first day.
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial, which is expected to last about a week.
Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie.
Today in history: Dec. 1
1955: Rosa Parks
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
AP
1969: Draft Lottery
In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
AP
1973: David Ben-Gurion
In 1973, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, died in Tel Aviv at age 87.
AP
1974: TWA Flight 514
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed.
AP
1990: Channel Tunnel
In 1990, British and French workers digging the Channel Tunnel between their countries finally met after knocking out a passage in a service tunnel.
AP
1991: Ukraine
In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
AP
2009: Barack Obama
In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.
AP
2011: Bobby Valentine
Ten years ago: Bobby Valentine was named the 45th manager of the Boston Red Sox. (He would be fired after one season.)
AP
2011: Hillary Clinton
Ten years ago: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton met with opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi (ahng sahn soo chee) during a visit to Myanmar.
AP
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: During the first stop of a “Thank you” tour, President-elect Donald Trump made a surprise announcement from the stage in Cincinnati, saying he had decided to offer the post of defense secretary to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.
AP
Today in sports history: Dec. 1
1956: US men's basketball team beats Soviet Union to win Olympic gold in Melbourne
1956 — The United States beats the Soviet Union 89-55 to win the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Melbourne Olympics. Bob Jeangerard (16), K.C. Jones (15), Jim Walsh (14) and Bill Russell (13) each score double-digits.
U.S. basketball star Bill Russell (6) easily out jumps Algirdas Lauritenas of Russia to take a rebound in the U.S-Russia Olympic final game in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 1, 1956. The U.S. won, 89-55. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1959: LSU's Billy Cannon wins Heisman Trophy
1959 — Louisiana State halfback Billy Cannon wins Heisman Trophy.
In this Dec. 8, 1959 file photo, Billy Cannon poses with the Heisman Trophy in New York. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris, File)
AP FILE
1973: Jack Nicklaus becomes first golfer to surpass $2 million in career earnings
1973 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Disney World Open to become the first professional golfer to surpass $2 million in career earnings.
Jack Nicklaus watches as the ball goes in the cup on the fourth hole for an eagle during final play of the Walt Disney World Golf Classic in Lake Vista, Fla., Dec. 1, 1973. (AP Photo/George Brich)
AP FILE
1980: South Carolina running back George Rogers named Heisman Trophy winner
1980 — South Carolina running back George Rogers is named the Heisman Trophy winner.
George Rogers of the University of South Carolina embraces the Heisman Trophy awarded him at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City, Dec. 1, 1980. Rogers, of Duluth, Ga., leads the nation in rushing this season. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)
AP FILE
1984: Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie named 50th Heisman Trophy winner
1984 — Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie is named the 50th Heisman Trophy winner.
Doug Flutie, senior quarterback at Boston College, poses with the Heisman trophy, Dec. 3, 1984 at the Downtown Athletic Club of New York after receiving the award. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
AP FILE
1990: Ty Detmer of Brigham Young wins Heisman Trophy
1990 — Ty Detmer of Brigham Young wins the Heisman Trophy. Detmer, who had set or tied 25 NCAA passing and total offense records, becomes the first BYU winner and third consecutive junior winner.
Ty Detmer, shown here with the Heisman Trophy he won earlier this year, was named the winner of the Maxwell Club Award in Philadelphia Dec. 13, 1990, as the nation's outstanding college football player. Detmer, a junior at Brigham Young University broke 21 school passing records as quarterback. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
2003: Sylvester Croom becomes SEC's first Black head football coach
2003 — Sylvester Croom becomes the Southeastern Conference’s first black head football coach, accepting an offer to take over troubled Mississippi State.
Newly-hired Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom laughs during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2003, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
AP FILE
2004: Harry Statham tops Dean Smith with his 880th career victory
2004 — McKendree College coach Harry Statham tops Dean Smith with his 880th career victory, an 83-72 win over Maryville. Smith, with 879 wins, still holds the NCAA record for career victories because all of Statham’s wins are at the NAIA level.
In this Dec. 1, 2004, file photo, McKendree College men's basketball coach Harry Statham raises a basketball over his head after his 880th career coaching victory in Lebanon, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
AP FILE
2009: Brent Seabrook scores in 11th round of shootout to lift Blackhawks
2009 — Brent Seabrook scores in the 11th round of a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to give coach Joel Quenneville his 500th career victory.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, shoots and scores the winning goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Steve Mason during an overtime shootout of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2009 in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
AP FILE
2012: Landon Donovan scores game-winner, David Beckham wins second MLS Cup
2012 — Landon Donovan scores the tiebreaking goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute, and David Beckham leaves the MLS as a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup.
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Landon Donovan, left, and midfielder David Beckham congratulate each other during the second half of their MLS Cup soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy won 3-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP FILE
2013: Adrian Peterson surpasses 10,000 yards in his 101st NFL game
2013 — Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson rushes for 211 yards in a 23-20 overtime win over Chicago. He surpasses 10,000 yards for his career in just 101 games, needing the third-fewest games behind Eric Dickerson and Jim Brown.
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) tries to break a tackle by Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte (47) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 23-20. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
AP FILE
2013: Browns' Josh Gordon becomes first NFL player with back-to-back 200-yard receiving games
2013 — Josh Gordon has 10 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 32-20 loss to Jacksonville. He becomes the first player in NFL history to record 200 yards receiving in consecutive games.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) celebrates a touchdown pass with wide receiver Josh Gordon during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Cleveland. Jacksonville won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)
AP FILE
2015: Philadelphia 76ers end 28-game skid
2015 — The Philadelphia 76ers end the longest losing streak in the history of major professional sports in the United States, topping the Los Angeles Lakers 103-91 to snap a 28-game skid. The Sixers had lost their first 18 games this season, matching the record for worst start in NBA history. They had dropped 28 straight dating to last season, setting the mark for longest losing streak among the four major U.S. sports leagues.
Philadelphia 76ers' Jerami Grant in action during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP FILE
Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 1
Bart Millard
Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard (MIL’-urd) is 49.
AP
Bette Midler
Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76.
Invision
Brad Delson
Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 44.
Invision
Carol Alt
Actor-model Carol Alt is 61.
Invision
Charles Michael Davis
Actor Charles Michael Davis is 37.
Invision
David Hornsby
Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 46.
Invision
Eric Bloom
Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 77.
Invision
Golden Brooks
Actor Golden Brooks is 51.
Invision
Ilfenesh Hadera
Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 36.
Invision
Janelle Monae
R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae is 36.
Invision
John Densmore
Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 77.
Invision
Lee Trevino
World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 82.
AP
Nestor Carbonell
Actor Nestor Carbonell is 54.
Invision
Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 69.
AP
Riz Ahmed
Actor Riz Ahmed is 39.
Pool AP
Sarah Silverman
Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 51.
Invision
Treat Williams
Actor Treat Williams is 70.
Invision
Tyler Joseph
Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 33.
AP
Woody Allen
Actor-director Woody Allen is 86.
Invision
Zoe Kravitz
Actor Zoe Kravitz is 33.
Invision
