Supreme Court hears abortion arguments; motive sought for Michigan high school shooting; plus other top news

Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy.

The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. The arguments can be heard live on the court’s website, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump, who had pledged to appoint justices he said would oppose abortion rights.

The court had never agreed to hear a case over an abortion ban so early in pregnancy until all three Trump appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were on board.

The Mississippi case poses questions central to the abortion right. Some of the debate Wednesday is likely to be over whether the court should abandon its long-held rule that states cannot ban abortion before the point of viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

More than 90% of abortions are performed in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities look for possible motive for Michigan high school shooting

School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, left three students dead, officials said.

Seven additional students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire and a 15-year-old suspect is in custody.

Vigils were held Tuesday night as the community, located about 42 miles north of Detroit, processed the trauma of a deadly shooting that forced terrified students to barricade themselves into classrooms, unsure whether they would emerge unscathed.

Here's what's known about how the incident unfolded and what we know about the victims so far.

