Supreme Court clears ways for Trump tax returns; Fauci discusses COVID vaccines; Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.
  • The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
  • Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't.
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, held a COVID-19 briefing at the White House which was expected to be his last before he retires from the government at the end of year.
  • AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

Watch Now: World Cup players protest human rights violations, and more of today's top videos

Protests overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, an amazing discovery was made in Egypt, and more of today's top videos.

World Cup players take human rights protests to the field
World

World Cup players take human rights protests to the field

  • Updated
Protest overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, with England’s team members taking a knee to protest discrim…

Take a look at this amazing discovery in Egypt
World

Take a look at this amazing discovery in Egypt

Cairo is old news… Saqqara is where the archeology is at.

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson
World

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson

  • Updated
Ukrainian police and prosecutors have identified four places in Kherson where they suspect Russian forces tortured people before abandoning th…

Scottish man mistakes odd worm for alien lifeform
World

Scottish man mistakes odd worm for alien lifeform

A local man in Scotland thought he came across an alien lifeform. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Mourners gather at memorial for victims of shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado
National

Mourners gather at memorial for victims of shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado

  • Updated
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial in Colorado Springs after five people were killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées kick off holiday season in Paris
National

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées kick off holiday season in Paris

  • Updated
Christmas lights shine on the streets of Paris, kicking off the holiday season. But this year, the festivities will be cut short to save energy.

Massive village built for soccer fans in Qatar
World

Massive village built for soccer fans in Qatar

  • Updated
A night's stay will run soccer fans about $200 a night.

Architects design amazing floating sauna in Sweden
World

Architects design amazing floating sauna in Sweden

  • Updated
It can travel at a speed of five knots and is bespoke built to enjoy saunas and entertain guests in the beautiful nature of the Stockholm arch…

Vaccination campaign in Lebanon aims to curb swift cholera spread

