LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Supporters say they are confident Michigan Supreme Court will put abortion rights measure on November ballot.
Supporters say they are confident Michigan Supreme Court will put abortion rights measure on November ballot
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, Pell grant recipients get an additional $10,000 canceled for a total of $20,000. Here's why and how.
It's a strategy known as "pack and hold." Here's what it means for shoppers.
The Justice Department has completed its review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and has identified "limited" materials that could contain privileged information.
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.
The Justice Department has released a heavily redacted document on why federal agents searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Live coverage here.
What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many. Mega Millions has the answer.
Known as the "Man of the Hole," he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years.
"He's just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He's just awesome," Wally's owner Joie Henney said.
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out a probe into classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida estate. But many questions remain.