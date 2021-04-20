Supporters of lawmaker in rape complaint name his accuser

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When rape allegations surfaced against a Republican state lawmaker in deep-red Idaho, some rushed to support him — in part by publicly releasing the name of his accuser.

Another lawmaker, some far-right blogs and others also released the name in disparaging social media posts or in newsletters, some of them including her photograph and details about her personal life.

The controversial move has victim advocates warning that publicly identifying people without their consent who say they were sexually assaulted makes it less likely that other women will be willing to file a report if they are attacked.

“This is absolutely why victims don't report,” said Annie Hightower, director of law and policy with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. “I don't see any point to do that besides trying to bully someone and scare them from moving forward.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify the names of people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

The allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston were first made public on Friday, when a legislative ethics committee released a copy of the complaint that was redacted to remove the name and job title of the accuser.