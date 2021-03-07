Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

Susie Wiles, who ran the Trump campaign in Florida in 2020, said Democrats could still win with the right candidate, a compelling message and sufficient financial backing. She warns her fellow Republicans about “resting on our laurels” and risk losing their own donors.

“I don’t subscribe to the theory that Florida has gone red. I kind of roll my eyes, honestly, because I know how hard it is to win here, frankly, for either party,” Wiles added.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans launched a voter registration blitz last year that went mostly unchallenged by Democrats, prompting criticism from among their own that Florida’s Democratic Party was not fighting hard enough to win over voters.

“We need to be constantly present in minority communities, and not only show up when it’s time to vote,” said state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat who is considering a run for governor and who has long criticized the state party for not doing more to boost its ranks. She pointed to a downturn in Democratic support from Hispanic voters in South Florida as decisive in the presidential race.

Taddeo insists that Democrats can still win in Florida, even if Republicans might now have an edge.

Other Democrats haven’t given up either.