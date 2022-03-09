Sunken ship found after 107 years, Chernobyl's power is out, wheels vs. doors, and more trending topics

Let's catch up on some trending topics for today, March 9.

Ernest Shackleton, Endurance

More than a century after it sank off the coast of Antarctica, polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship HMS Endurance has been located, apparently intact and in good condition.

The ship, which sank in 1915, is 3,008 meters (1.9 miles or 9,842 feet) deep in the Weddell Sea, a pocket in the Southern Ocean along the northern coast of Antarctica, south of the Falkland Islands.

The discovery was a collaboration between the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and History Hit, the content platform co-founded by historian Dan Snow.

Read on:

Chernobyl

In Mariupol, a strategic city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov, local authorities hurried to bury the dead from the past two weeks of fighting in a mass grave. City workers dug a trench some 25 meters (yards) long at one of the city’s old cemeteries and made the sign of the cross as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags over the edge.

About 1,200 people have died in the nine-day siege of the city, Zelenskyy’s office said.

Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, since Putin’s forces invaded. The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.

The fighting knocked out power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears about the spent radioactive fuel that is stored at the site and must be kept cool. But the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the loss of power.

Read more info here:

Wheels vs. doors

TikTok is a place to ponder life's big questions, like: What would a crowdsourced musical based on Pixar's "Ratatouille" sound like? Will a Southern sorority hopeful get a bid to her favorite Greek house? And what will today be like -- bones or no bones?

But few TikTok prompts have inspired the heated debate of its latest fascination: Are there more wheels or doors in the world?

It's a question with an unknowable answer. But users have been quick to choose sides anyway, devising their own equations to inform their arguments and widening traditional definitions of what constitutes a door or a wheel (does a microwave door count? And can a fidget spinner be classified as a wheel?).

Read the arguments here:

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner, the star basketball player detained in Russia over alleged drug charges, has become the latest of several Americans who have yet to secure their freedom from a country increasingly isolated from the rest of the world.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought forth global condemnation from governments and peoples alike, who have since boycotted Russian goods, frozen Russian access to banking systems and enacted crippling sanctions. And amid the growing economic repercussions, families and supporters of Griner and other detained Americans, like Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, are working to free their loved ones as diplomatic channels fade.

Russian authorities said Griner, 31, had cannabis oil in her luggage while in a Moscow airport last month and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance -- an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

What to know:

***

Get more trending topics here:

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Ryan Coogler

Tony Hawk

Cameron Diaz said she doesn't wash her face

Joe Biden's crypto orders

Pig heart transplant recipient dies

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0