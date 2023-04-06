Watch two kayakers fall overboard after they were spooked by a sea lion in California.
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
The creator of Cash App and former chief technology officer at Square was killed in a stabbing Tuesday in San Francisco, according to people w…
There are "multiple injuries, multiple fatalities" in Missouri after a possible tornado. Severe storms are threatening 85 million Americans today.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
The spurning of community colleges has implications for the national economy, which relies on their graduates to fill many of the jobs in whic…
