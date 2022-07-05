Summer thunderstorms and the dangers of lightning | Across the Sky podcast

Do you hear thunder in the distance? Is your hair standing up due to static? A storm may be on the way.

Thunderstorms are common in summer, so we're focusing on lightning in this week's episode of the Across the Sky podcast.

Chris Vagasky is a meteorologist and lightning applications manager at Vaisala, one of the leading weather instrumentation manufacturers worldwide, known throughout the weather industry for their lightning detection hardware and network. He joins the Lee Weather Team to explain the science and dangers of lightning, including wildfires.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0