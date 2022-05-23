 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Summer outlook and weather forecasts for the energy sector | Across the Sky podcast

  • 0
2017: Hurricane Harvey

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. (The hurricane killed nearly 70 people, damaged more than 300,000 structures and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Weather forecasts go well beyond television news updates.

Many industries rely on their own meteorologists to not only keep employees safe but to help predict trends. In this week's episode of Across the Sky, the Lee Weather Team dives deeper into the topic of specialized forecasting.

The team is joined by special guest Matt Lanza, who is managing editor and meteorologist for Space City Weather. He is a meteorologist in Houston’s energy sector and previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist.

People are also reading…

After giving a brief summer weather outlook, Lanza discusses what goes into making long-range forecasts, the role that meteorologists play for the energy industry and his background covering Hurricane Harvey.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis leads to essential drug shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News