Summer funding helped school districts address disparities

Building relationships and trust with families was crucial to reengaging students who had largely been disconnected from the school system, said Kendra Banks, chief of arts and learning academies at Young Audiences of Maryland, which partners with Baltimore City Schools to run arts-integrated educational summer camps.

Some parents were still hesitant to send their children back to in-person programming because of the coronavirus, Banks said. The program offered weekly testing and walked parents through all the additional safety protocols to reassure them, Banks said.

“We went above and beyond what the requirements were to make sure that the sites were safe and to assure them that we will be practicing the necessary protocols,” Banks said. “It was calling and having personal conversations with each family about any questions they had.”

Districts also used the boost in funding to expand the types of programs they were able to offer. Aaron Philip Dworkin, CEO of the National Summer Learning Association, said that in addition to barriers to access, inequities can be driven by the cost of more intensive programs, such as residential experiences on university campuses.

While those programs can expose students to new subjects and the college experience, they are often inaccessible to low-income families.