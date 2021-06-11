Summer camps return but with fewer campers and counselors

More than 90% of the staff agreed to be vaccinated, but there was no mandate for vaccinations.

Even with those limitations, the outlook is much better than last year, when camp was canceled and 80% of the staff was laid off by March, Nelson said. Federal Paycheck Protection Program loans helped but didn’t alleviate all of the financial pain, he said.

Rosenberg said camp is more important than ever in terms of providing normalcy for kids who have dealt with remote learning, canceled events and boredom at home, not to mention health worries.

“Kids have been traumatized. They’ve had some real academic losses. We still haven’t talked enough about the social and emotional learning losses," he said.

Camp will let them “practice engaging peer to peer” and offer a chance to "to try new activities, take positive risks and be out in nature, and sort of regain some of the humanity they’ve lost over the past year.”

Last year, about 19.5 million kids missed out on camp, but most of the overnight camps that opened operated successfully. There were a few notable outbreaks. More than 250 people were infected at a camp in Georgia, and more than 80 infected at a camp in Missouri.

