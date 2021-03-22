Suit proceeds over ammo sold to accused Texas school shooter

HOUSTON (AP) — A Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to a student who fatally shot 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 won’t be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by families of those killed and injured, a judge has ruled.

Lucky Gunner is accused of not verifying the age of Dimitrios Pagourtzis when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, located about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old junior at the time of the shooting. Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors.

Lucky Gunner and its owners had argued they were immune from litigation under the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which prohibits firearms and ammunition manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when their products are used in crimes.

But Judge Jack Ewing in Galveston last week denied the company’s request and ordered it pay for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees related to the company’s efforts to be removed from the case.