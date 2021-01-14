Suit: Cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, chokehold

When that deputy was trading places with a third, they noticed that Parsa had gone limp, according to the suit. At that point, Parsa was rolled onto his side. “By then it was too late. E.P. was dying,” the lawsuit said.

Until then, nobody was checking to see whether Parsa could breathe, and he wasn't put on his side or a sitting or “recovery” position to let him breathe more easily, the lawsuit said.

Deputies tried CPR but did it wrong, pressing on Parsa's belly rather than his breastbone, according to the suit.

Lou told the deputies she was a doctor and offered to help with CPR, but the deputies “told her to stay back and let them do their job,” the suit said, adding the parents watched as their son turned blue, foamed at the mouth and was dying.

An ambulance then took the boy to a hospital, the lawsuit said, and a nurse later called to tell the couple their son's heart had stopped, according to the suit.

The parish coroner ruled the death accidental, “as a result of Excited Delirium” with his obesity and “Prone Positioning” among contributing factors, the lawsuit said. But it added: “E.P. did not die of ‘excited delirium’ and his death was not accidental."