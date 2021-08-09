Suit: Brown failed to protect women from sexual misconduct

Cass Cliatt, the university’s senior vice president for communications, said Monday that the university is aware of the lawsuit but has not been formally served.

She said in an email that Brown has taken a “strategic and sustained approach” to confronting sexual misconduct on campus, including recommendations from the university’s sexual assault task force released in 2015.

“Brown has made it an institutional priority to create an environment in which no incident of sexual violence is tolerated, and the experiences and perspective of students and others impacted by sexual violence have been instrumental in informing the actions we’ve taken,” she said.

In a joint statement, the four women named in the suit dismissed the school’s recent efforts as “begrudging, minor changes to policy and procedure” that have “failed to ameliorate the rampant public health crisis of sexual violence” on campus.

“The so-called systems of justice and support at Brown, as well as the faculty, staff and administrators who implement them, actively perpetuate and exacerbate the injustices and harm they claim to remedy,” the women said. “Survivors at Brown are silenced, harmed, dismissed and discouraged from seeking justice by the university.”