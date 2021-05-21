Suit alleging admissions discrimination moves forward in Va.

While Hilton allowed the lawsuit to move forward to the next stage, he denied a request for an injunction that would have barred the school system from using the new policy for the incoming class of freshmen. He said it would be too disruptive to order a change at such a late date — Raphael said the school system is nearly completed with its review of applications for the upcoming fall semester, and that students will find out in June whether they have been admitted under the new process.

Julia McCaskill of Herndon, a Coalition for TJ member who has an eighth grader waiting for word on whether she'll be accepted to TJ, said she was disappointed that the judge declined to issue an injunction. She said her Asian American daughter attends a middle school that has a large number of high-performing students and typically sends large numbers of students to TJ. With all but 100 of the 550 slots in the freshman class reserved for just the top 1.5 percent of students at each school, she said the new rules diminish her daughter's chances of acceptance.

She said the school system needs to improve student performance at all of its schools, rather than imposing a rule requiring TJ to accept equal numbers of kids from each middle school.

“They need to bring up everybody to make it better,” she said.

The TJ admissions lawsuit reflects a national debate over admissions and racial composition of elite public high schools. Similar lawsuits and debates have emerged at top-tier schools in New York, California and elsewhere.

