Subway employee shot, killed over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, reports say

A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fox5 Atlanta reported that police said “the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Subway located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest.

“The owner of the Subway says the reason for the shooting was something small: a customer was mad about mayo. ’Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,’ owner Willie Glenn said.”

Police reported another employee also was shot and being treated at a hospital. The store manager reportedly fired back at the customer but did not hit the person.

Glenn told Fox5 that the dead woman’s son was in the store at the time of the shooting.

The owner told 13NewsNow that he and his partners are evaluating whether the Subway there will remain open.

“Because of what happened tonight, my partners and I are reevaluating whether or not we’re going to continue to do this, in this neighborhood anyways,” the store owner said.

The victims have not been identified.

