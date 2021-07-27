Study: Only half of American households donate to charity

“What are the factors that will bring them into giving? Especially if they are not attending services, and not participating in networks that will lead to giving,” she said.

The nationally representative study from the university does have its limitations. It measures giving to charitable organizations, but doesn’t analyze donations made through informal crowdfunding campaigns, which tends to draw younger audiences. It also doesn't measure contributions of goods and services.

The study says declining levels of trust among Americans for institutions and each other may also contribute to the move away from charitable giving. That mistrust is especially pronounced among millennials, which could cause another layer of challenges for charitable organizations.

The data shows a majority of households headed by a person who had a college or a graduate degree, and was married or widowed gave to charity. Wealth was also a factor.

Nearly 8 out of 10 households with more than $200,000 of wealth gave to charity in 2018, the study said. By contrast, less than 4 in 10 households with wealth less than $50,000 made donations.