Students pulled from car by Atlanta police sue city

He had been filming police confronting someone else on the side of the street, and the suit claims the officer retaliated by going after him and Pilgrim, 21.

Police swarmed the vehicle, and one officer repeatedly shouted that they had a gun, though he had no reason to believe that, according to the suit. The suit claims another officer responded by pulling out and aiming his gun at Young and dragging him violently out of the vehicle and slamming him to the ground.

Young was punched repeatedly and suffered a deep laceration to his arm that required 13 stitches, according to his attorneys.

Another officer said concern about a gun led him to hit Pilgrim with a stun gun, according to the suit.

“There was no gun. There was no weapon," attorney L. Chris Stewart, who represents Pilgrim, said. “Yet he screamed multiple times from a distance, ‘He’s got a gun,' which could have gotten these kids killed."

Attorneys played video of the encounter at a news conference announcing the suit. Young turned his head away from the screen, and Pilgrim dabbed tears from her eyes.