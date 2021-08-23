Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

“Actually, we’ve even had patients of other pediatricians calling us," she said, "because I guess they’ve been told that we’re somehow magically able to work people in and get to them when their doctors aren’t able to get them in.”

And some parents remain complacent, experts said — either because they're vaccine skeptics or because they're exhausted by the pandemic and come from a generation unfamiliar with the ravages of diseases like polio.

“You just have our general population saying, 'I’m tired of thinking about medical issues. I want to be on vacation, I want to be outside, I want to go to the shore, whatever it is,” said Wharton. “So getting a non-COVID vaccine doesn’t seem like the highest priority for people.”

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health reminded parents last week to add their children’s routine vaccinations to back-to-school checklists, the comments section conflated into debate over COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates.

Even those committed to getting the shots sounded tired. “This is getting ridiculous with you people,” remarked one parent. “Kind of hard when you can’t get an appointment until AFTER school starts!” wrote another.