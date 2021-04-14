Students at Texas school disciplined for 'slave trade' held over social media, activists say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A group of students at a school in Aledo, west of Fort Worth, were disciplined based on a slave auction they set up on social media to pretend to sell their Black classmates, according to local activists.

The Aledo Independent School District learned of an incident where students at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus cyberbullied and harassed other students based on their race, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn. The district started an investigation that involved law enforcement.

The district did not specify what the incident involved and said administrators learned about it more than two weeks ago. Local activists told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students set up the slave auction. A screenshot provided to the Star-Telegram showed a Snapchat group with various names, including "Slave Trade" and another name that includes a racial slur. One person typed they would spend $1 on a peer, and another person wrote in the chat they would pay $100 for someone else.

Tony Crawford, an activist and leader with Parker County Progressives, said the situation was "another in a long line of incidents that are swept under the rug."