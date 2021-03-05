Students at Brigham Young make rainbow light display on 'Y'

“It was traumatic. So this was a day for us to reclaim that and try to turn it into something positive,” he told The Tribune. “We’re here, and we’re part of this institution. We should have a place at the Y.”

About 40 students participated in lighting the 380-foot (115-meter) tall “Y,” holding multicolored flashlights for an hour on the concrete, officials said. The “Y” has white lights installed on it, which the school traditionally lights for special events, such as Homecoming.

“BYU did not authorize the lighting of the Y tonight,” the university said in a post on Twitter. It also said “any form of public expression on university property requires prior approval.”

In response to the campaign, photos were shared online encouraging people to carry umbrellas to campus as a counter-protest. The flyers included the word “FamProc,” a reference to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” which is a statement that defines the position of leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on marriage and gender roles.

The university previously said the flyers were not university-approved and would be removed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0