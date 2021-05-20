Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

Investigators found that allegations about Philbert’s conduct had reached campus officials at certain points of his career but no one intervened. In Anderson's case, no one took meaningful action, despite a “destructive pattern of sexual misconduct," according to a report by the WilmerHale law firm, which was hired by the school to interview victims.

The Anderson report, released last week, said the university has improved its policies related to reporting sexual misconduct by staff but still can change the culture through better training, among other efforts.

The lawsuit, too, takes aim at training and education for university staff, especially in health clinics. It also seeks a comprehensive but easier system for students to report sexual misconduct and get help.

“Sadly, the decades-long Anderson debacle was not a one-off for the U of M culture. ... After Anderson left campus, U of M did not adequately reform its culture,” the lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court states.

An email seeking comment was sent to the university Thursday. It has acknowledged “failings” by officials in the Philbert matter and recognized widespread harm caused by Anderson.