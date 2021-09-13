Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Martin, who did not name Alkilani in his statement, said the university will follow its normal protocols while investigating and will ensure “that the student involved has access to campus resources that are regularly available to students as he navigates the consequences of his actions, both on campus and beyond. ”

Martin said the flag display was an act of free speech, which he called a hallmark of the academic community.

“Students have the right to express their viewpoints, but they also have the obligation to respect others’ expressions,” Martin said.

Nathaniel Hope, a member of the College Republicans who took the video of Alkilani removing the flags, said the group places the flags on Mudd Field, which is on the western edge of campus, every year to remember Sept. 11.

Hope, a sophomore, told KMOX radio that he called police, who confiscated the flags and returned them to the College Republicans, who reinstalled the flags on Saturday.

“These flags were not put in place for any political reason,” Hope said. “They were for the lives lost. For anyone, I don't care if you're right-leaning, left-leaning, to remove those flags before Sept. 12 is inappropriate.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KMOX-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0