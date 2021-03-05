Strong US jobs report sends stocks higher on Wall Street

Stocks were broadly higher in early morning trading Friday, as investors welcome news that hiring by U.S. employers picked up last month at the fastest pace since October, a potential sign of recovery from the more than year-long pandemic and economic malaise.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.8% as the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%. On Thursday the S&P 500 briefly dipped into the red for the year and is on track for its third consecutive weekly loss.

U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a sharp pickup from the 166,000 jobs that were added in January and the loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the roughly 9.6 million jobs that the economy needs to regain to return to pre-pandemic levels.