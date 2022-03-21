Strong tornadoes could affect major Southern cities

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) chooses its words carefully. And when they say, "A regional severe weather outbreak -- including potential for significant/damaging tornadoes -- remains evident," they believe a dangerous and robust storm system is taking shape.

"SPC Outlooks use phrases such as have been used over the past few days only when environmental conditions appear supportive of more widespread and higher-end severe weather potential," Bill Bunting, Chief of Forecast Operations at the SPC, told CNN.

The overall storm system starts Monday in Texas before moving into the Deep South on Tuesday.

More than 30 million people are at risk of severe storms capable of producing a tornado through Tuesday. If you live in or near these cities listed below, you want to prepare.

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Shreveport, LA

New Orleans, LA

Jackson, MS

This dynamic system has multiple hazards, from huge hail to strong tornadoes.

"Long story short is that all variables finally come together for this event," the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans wrote Monday morning.

The last several events have not seen all these severe weather variables working together simultaneously.

The combination of warm, humid air clashing with drier air and an intense stream of winds high in the atmosphere is not only causing news organization meteorologists like myself to take notice, but researchers as well. These scientists are deploying today across the South to study this storm system to learn more about these dangerous storms.

Storm timeline

"Storms will begin to fire by noon on Monday and quickly become severe across eastern Texas and much of Oklahoma," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers told me this morning.

A slight risk, Level 2 of 5, for severe storms includes portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. A higher, enhanced risk, Level 3 of 5, and includes most of the eastern half of Texas. An even higher moderate risk, Level 4 of 5, includes Austin, Texas.

"Several tornadoes, including the potential for a few strong tornadoes, along with very large hail and damaging winds are expected this afternoon through tonight," the SPC projected.

"The initial threat will be large hail. As the day progresses to late afternoon, some of the storms may begin to rotate, adding the threat of tornadoes to the area," Myers said.

The tornadic threat will impact places like Dallas, Texas.

"There's a 10% or greater probability of an event of a stronger tornado," Patricia Sanchez from the Dallas NWS told us about the Metroplex. "The ingredients and all the instability and shear of the winds are going to be favorable for that."

After dark, the storms will continue progressing eastward. They will likely line up, charging eastward with all forms of severe weather possible. Before midnight, the strongest weather will approach Little Rock, Shreveport and Houston, Myers said.

One thing we will need to pay close attention to, will be the individual storms that form ahead of this line, he adds. They will be east of the line and, therefore, earlier to arrive than the line of storms itself.

The individual storms, called supercells, will likely rotate and create the greatest threat of tornadoes, noted Myers. "So, pay attention and watch out for the timing on these!"

The storms will continue into Tuesday with even the possibility of a third round into Houston and eastern Texas Tuesday morning, but our attention will shift eastward to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama throughout the day.

The worst of it will be centered in Louisiana and Mississippi where a moderate risk, Level 4 of 5, includes Baton Rouge in Louisiana and Jackson in Mississippi.

"The risk for tomorrow is going to be more so during the daytime, which is a good thing in terms of people being more awake and alert," Joanne Culin, of the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi, told CNN. "Unfortunately, we will tap into more of that daytime instability and fuel for thunderstorms."

Just to the south of the bull's-eye is New Orleans, which is within the enhanced risk, Level 3 of 5.

"Strong damaging winds," are possible, said Tim Erickson of the NWS office in New Orleans. "Tornadoes will not be out of the question at all," he added.

This area just north of New Orleans is where scientists are starting to deploy mobile radars, lightning mapping arrays and dozens of more instruments in a joint research project called PERiLS.

"Our target area is east-central Mississippi and west-central Alabama," Tony Lyza, coordinator for NOAA's involvement in PERiLS, told CNN.

CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray contributed to this article.

