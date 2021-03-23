Strong tornadoes and severe weather will threaten millions across the South -- again

With these storms will also come an onslaught of heavy rain which could lead to flooding across parts of the South.

"With the multiple rounds of storms across the region, there should be widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain across the forecast area," said the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi.

Severe storm threat will be highest Thursday

Wednesday's storms will move east, centering Thursday across the Deep South as the severe storm risk area likely expands and becomes more significant. Strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast through as far north as Ohio.

Some of these storms could pack "damaging winds," and "tornadoes, perhaps strong, appear to be (a) legitimate possibility" for parts of the South, said the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.

The specific timing on these storms is still too early to know, but computer model guidance suggests multiple rounds of storms possible during the day Thursday and into that night.