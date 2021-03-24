Strong and long-track tornadoes are possible across the South -- again

A potential outbreak of severe storms, including several long track strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, exists Thursday and Thursday night across the South, warns the NWS Storm Prediction Center. CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers breaks down the forecast details.

Over 50 million people are at risk of severe weather Thursday, from the central Gulf Coast through the Ohio River Valley, with a risk of long-track tornadoes, especially across the South.

"A potential outbreak of severe storms including several long track strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind will exist Thursday into Thursday evening across a portion of the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast States," said the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Long-track tornadoes are tornadoes that are on the ground for an extended period of time. The majority of tornadoes are on the ground for just minutes, but with some severe events, there could be tornadoes on the ground for hours. This kind of tornado is known for causing widespread damage.

The latest forecast shows a level 4 "moderate risk" for severe storms across northern Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee and northwestern Alabama. This level 4 out of 5 risk category means "widespread severe storms are likely," according to the SPC, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all possible.