Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A memorial honoring George Floyd will remain at the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned to the ground by a police officer in the moments before he died last May, but the streets will reopen to two-way traffic at the conclusion of the officer’s murder trial, city leaders said Friday.

The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing. While Mayor Jacob Frey said the intersection has been forever changed, the current situation at one of the city’s busiest corridors is not sustainable.

“We will be moving forward in a substantial way to memorialize George Floyd, to memorialize his life and to make this space an ongoing space for racial justice and healing,” Frey said.

He also said the barricades that were once used to protect people and art are now used to hide illicit activity, and he stressed that the area cannot be an autonomous zone, where police are prevented from entering.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said neighbors are suffering, adding, “I cannot allow that to happen ... Our men and women will continue to show up and respond and be the guardians of that community when they call us for help.”