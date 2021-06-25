Streets renamed for Isley Brothers in 2 New Jersey towns

The town's council approved it, and after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, unveiled the new sign Thursday on Isley Brothers Day in front of a crowd numbering in the hundreds.

“I've lived in Teaneck since 1976 and I thought, ‘I’ve never really done anything to improve the town'" until making the connection that some of the Isley Brothers had lived there, Buckman joked Thursday.

Former bandmates and neighbors offered reminiscences of befriending the brothers in the 1960s and ‘70s. Neighbors recalled swimming in Ron Isley's family's backyard pool all summer long and never being turned away, or hearing the group’s new songs before they were released to the general public. They painted a picture of a close-knit neighborhood that just happened to have a world-famous band hanging out down the block.

Ron Isley was overcome with emotion after hearing all the tributes.

“It's beyond words for me to express my level of appreciation and gratitude,” he told the crowd. “I love you people, and I thank you for loving me, for loving us and for loving the Isley Brothers.”