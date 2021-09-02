Stream like the stars: Keep on subscribing, maybe watching

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask Cedric the Entertainer how many streaming subscriptions he shells out for, and he can't resist riffing.

“My accountant’s not on here, is he? I think we’ve got them all, Netflix, Hulu. I think I still get Quibi. I just haven’t given up on it yet," the actor-comedian said of the short-lived service that shut down last October.

He was kidding on the square about being a streaming hoarder, and he's got company among fellow celebrities, including those who used to airily claim they had time to make TV but not watch it.

If that was ever the case, the quality and sheer quantity of digital content make any such snooty denials implausible for stars — and the rest of us.

Nearly 75% of U.S. households had a video streaming subscription as of the second quarter of this year, according to Kantar Entertainment on Demand, a research service of consulting firm Kantar.

While about a third of households have one subscription, the average number is 3.8, a significant increase from 3.1 in 2020, said Jennifer Chan, the research service's global insight director.