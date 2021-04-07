 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stray bullet hits Kansas tourist near NYC's Times Square
0 comments
AP

Stray bullet hits Kansas tourist near NYC's Times Square

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — A tourist from Kansas was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near New York's Times Square early Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Police do not believe he was the intended target, the spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable, police said.

The Daily News reports that the victim told police he attended Tuesday's Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took a train or bus back to New York. The man was headed to his hotel when shots were fired, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Live report from scene of officer-involved shooting, Waterloo, Iowa

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News