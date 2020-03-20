Stranded cruise ship passengers describe chaotic flight home

“There should have been medical personnel on that flight,” Harrell said.

Costa Luminosa passengers also complained they were given no food other than orange juice and crackers in more than 24 hours — the time it took to disembark in Marseille, France, to fly to Atlanta, and be cleared by officials.

At one point, Harrell said, the flight attendants handed her the cabin microphone.

“I basically took over the plane,” she said. “I couldn't even make this up for a movie.”

In another instance, the co-pilot asked her and others whether they should land in Bermuda, instead of continuing all the way to Atlanta.

“We didn't have a choice. We had been turned away for the last eight days,” Harrell said.

For many, the flight was a culmination of an already harrowing journey that began on March 5 in Fort Lauderdale. Some passengers said they wanted to cancel the trans-Atlantic cruise, but the company refused to give them a refund, assuring them it was safe to go three days before the U.S. State Department issued a warning for U.S. citizens not to travel on cruise ships.