Storms cut power for hundreds of thousands in Washington and Oregon

A storm system has pounded parts of the Pacific Northwest with strong winds and rain, leaving hundreds of thousands of utility customers without power in Washington and Oregon on Wednesday and saturating the ground -- which could cause more trees to fall.

The storms Tuesday through Wednesday morning were part of an atmospheric river event -- involving rivers of moisture high in the atmosphere -- that has drenched the region for days and caused parts of western Washington their wettest start to a year, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood warnings or advisories were in effect Wednesday morning for ares of western Washington and western Oregon, parts of which received more than 8 inches of rain over the last three days alone.

Strong winds -- including gusts above 60 mph in places -- knocked down trees and power lines. More than 650,000 utility customers were without power Wednesday morning in Washington and Oregon, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.