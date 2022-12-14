 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm hammers nation; Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act; lawmakers work to avoid shutdown; Ovechkin scores 800th | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where two deaths were reported. The storm also delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South.

» President Joe Biden has signed gay marriage legislation into law. A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon on the South Lawn of the White House to watch the joyful ceremony, which was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues.

» Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’ve reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.

» In sports, Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th goal, the Bucks won a battle of the last two NBA champs, Carlos Correa signed a Giant contract, and Argentina and Lionel Messi are World Cup finalists.

Watch Now: Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth, and more of today's top videos

Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado, how the Golden Globes is attempting to make a comeback, and more of today's top videos.

Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado on Dec. 13.

Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards are trying to come back from a major scandal over a lack of diversity, bringing in 21 new voting members, six …

It’s possibly the boldest move against the addictive substance in the world. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

US scientists are set to announce a breakthrough on fusion energy on Tuesday, potentially a step toward one day harnessing the process that fi…

Families that have dealt with storm damage in recent weeks face another severe weather threat on Dec. 13.

Could we finally be seeing the end for the worst period of inflation since the 80’s? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Saffron growers in Afghanistan hope the Taliban government will do more to revive industries.

Elephants in Thailand have a World Cup of their own

