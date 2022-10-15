 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stockton, Calif., serial killing suspect arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the recent serial killings that claimed the lives of six people and had a city on edge. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested by police early Saturday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.

Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving tips and stopped him in a car at about 2 a.m. in the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck, had a gun and "was out hunting," McFadden said.

"We are sure we stopped another killing," he added.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney to speak on his behalf. He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on murder charges.

People are also reading…

A police photo showed the black-and-gray weapon allegedly carried by the suspect. It appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun containing some nonmetallic materials.

California Serial Killings

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a news conference at the Stockton Police Department headquarters about the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee in a series of killings in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pictured behind McFadden are Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, left, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Veber Salazar and Stockton city manager Harry Black.

Police had been searching for a man clad in black who was caught on video at several of the crime scenes in Stockton, where five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four were walking, and one was in a parked car.

Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles away in Oakland in April 2021 and wounding a homeless woman in Stockton a week later.

Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the crimes.

At the press conference, a moment of silence was held for the victims.

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 of that year but survived. The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

Police said Brownlee has a criminal history and is believed to have also lived in several cities near Stockton, but they did not give further details.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Authorities said they received hundreds of tips after announcing the manhunt, and one of them led investigators to find and watch the place where Brownlee was living.

"Based on tips coming into the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, we were able to zero in on a possible suspect," McFadden said. "Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning, he was on a mission to kill."

McFadden added that Brownlee was detained after engaging in what appeared to be threatening behavior, including going to parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before driving on.

Investigators were still trying to identify a motive for the attacks. Police said some victims were homeless, but not all. None were beaten or robbed, and the woman who survived said her attacker didn't say anything.

The police chief thanked various local, state and federal agencies that took part in the investigation, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Local investigators had also worked with police in Chicago to determine whether the killings might be linked to two 2018 murders in that city's Rogers Park neighborhood. Authorities said videos of suspects showed a man in black with a distinctive walk.

However, Chicago police said Friday that there didn't appear to be any link.

California Serial Killings

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, center, flanked by Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, left, and City Manager Harry Black, listens to a question about the investigation into a suspected serial killer during a news conference in Stockton, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2022.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Dashcam captured the moment airstrikes rained down on the city of Dnipro in Ukraine, boaters were rescued from shark infested waters off the coast of Louisiana, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Dashcam video captures the moment airstrikes rained down in Ukraine
World

Dashcam video captures the moment airstrikes rained down in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment airstrikes rained down on the city of Dnipro, all captured on the dashcam of a car. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Boaters rescued from shark-infested waters of Gulf of Mexico
World

Boaters rescued from shark-infested waters of Gulf of Mexico

  • Updated
  • 0

What was a joyful fishing trip turned into a battle of life and death as three boaters found themselves fighting off shark attacks before they…

Black bear invades Vancouver backyard, steals bird feeder
World

Black bear invades Vancouver backyard, steals bird feeder

  • Updated
  • 0

This bear’s blood sugar must have been running low!

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine
World

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

Russia continues to strike civilian centers as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to rescue survivors. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has th…

BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missile strikes Kyiv during live broadcast
World

BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missile strikes Kyiv during live broadcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Must see! Massive sea lion found wandering around Alaska town
National

Must see! Massive sea lion found wandering around Alaska town

  • Updated
  • 0

This guy wasn’t a fish out of water, but it was basically the same thing. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Have you heard about Spain's underground wine caves?
World

Have you heard about Spain's underground wine caves?

  • Updated
  • 0

In this small town, over 135 underground wineries are kept hidden from view.

Florida insurance crisis worsens after Hurricane Ian
National

Florida insurance crisis worsens after Hurricane Ian

  • Updated
  • 0

Experts say fraudulent roof repair schemes, years of lawsuits and thousands of new claims could push some insurance providers in Florida to th…

Archeologists unearth historically significant mummies in Peruvian capital
World

Archeologists unearth historically significant mummies in Peruvian capital

  • Updated
  • 0

They may reveal some significant things about the history of the area’s colonial past.

Love and Grad rockets: The husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline
World

Love and Grad rockets: The husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline

  • Updated
  • 0

Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago…

Wow! Adrenaline junky rides bike off cliff as part of base jumping stunt
World

Wow! Adrenaline junky rides bike off cliff as part of base jumping stunt

  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re afraid of heights, maybe skip this one. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News