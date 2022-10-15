Stockton, Calif., serial killing suspect arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.
Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving tips and stopped him in a car at about 2 a.m. in the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference.
Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck, had a gun and "was out hunting," McFadden said.
"We are sure we stopped another killing," he added.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney to speak on his behalf. He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on murder charges.
People are also reading…
A police photo showed the black-and-gray weapon allegedly carried by the suspect. It appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun containing some nonmetallic materials.
Police had been searching for a man clad in black who was caught on video at several of the crime scenes in Stockton, where five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four were walking, and one was in a parked car.
Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles away in Oakland in April 2021 and wounding a homeless woman in Stockton a week later.
Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the crimes.
At the press conference, a moment of silence was held for the victims.
Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 of that year but survived. The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.
Police said Brownlee has a criminal history and is believed to have also lived in several cities near Stockton, but they did not give further details.
Authorities said they received hundreds of tips after announcing the manhunt, and one of them led investigators to find and watch the place where Brownlee was living.
"Based on tips coming into the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, we were able to zero in on a possible suspect," McFadden said. "Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning, he was on a mission to kill."
McFadden added that Brownlee was detained after engaging in what appeared to be threatening behavior, including going to parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before driving on.
Investigators were still trying to identify a motive for the attacks. Police said some victims were homeless, but not all. None were beaten or robbed, and the woman who survived said her attacker didn't say anything.
The police chief thanked various local, state and federal agencies that took part in the investigation, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Local investigators had also worked with police in Chicago to determine whether the killings might be linked to two 2018 murders in that city's Rogers Park neighborhood. Authorities said videos of suspects showed a man in black with a distinctive walk.
However, Chicago police said Friday that there didn't appear to be any link.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Dashcam captured the moment airstrikes rained down on the city of Dnipro in Ukraine, boaters were rescued from shark infested waters off the coast of Louisiana, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
This is the moment airstrikes rained down on the city of Dnipro, all captured on the dashcam of a car. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
What was a joyful fishing trip turned into a battle of life and death as three boaters found themselves fighting off shark attacks before they…
This bear’s blood sugar must have been running low!
Russia continues to strike civilian centers as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to rescue survivors. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has th…
Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This guy wasn’t a fish out of water, but it was basically the same thing. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
In this small town, over 135 underground wineries are kept hidden from view.
Experts say fraudulent roof repair schemes, years of lawsuits and thousands of new claims could push some insurance providers in Florida to th…
They may reveal some significant things about the history of the area’s colonial past.
Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago…
If you’re afraid of heights, maybe skip this one. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.