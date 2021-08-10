Stocks wobble; tech companies slip, offsetting other gains

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from technology companies offset gains from banks and industrial companies.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 11:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.4%, to 35,231 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

The majority of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the index.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher. Banks benefit from higher yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.34% from 1.31% late Monday.

Oil prices pulled up after sliding most of the last week and into Monday. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.2% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.5%.

The broader market remains choppy with investors in the midst of a relatively quiet week. The latest round of corporate earnings is nearly finished and there are only a few pieces of economic data expected.