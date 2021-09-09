Stocks wobble in afternoon trading, still lower for the week

Investors continue to monitor the progress of the economy and what the Federal Reserve plans to do as the economy continues to recover. The Federal Reserve's latest survey of the nation’s business conditions, dubbed the “Beige Book,” said Wednesday that U.S. economic activity “downshifted” in July and August.

The Fed said the slowdown was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

“The economy seems to be slowing down a little bit and it's hard to know how much is temporary because of the delta variant and how much is the new normal,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Fed officials have indicated they expect to dial back on stimulus measures by year’s end, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to prevent the U.S. from breaching the government’s borrowing limit in October unless the debt ceiling is raised.