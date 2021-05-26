Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,341 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as Nike and Gap, made solid gains. Those companies, along with hotels and cruise lines, are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

Gains from retailers and communications companies were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth. The next update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.