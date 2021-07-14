Stocks wobble as investors digest earnings, inflation risks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair's comments on inflation.

Investors had a mixed reaction to a new batch of earnings news from banks, airlines and other companies, as well as the latest report showing another rise in inflation. The major indexes have been swaying between gains and losses throughout the day.

Wall Street is closely watching the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern, on pace to reverse most of its pullback from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76 points, or 0.2%, to 34,963 and the Nasdaq inched 0.1% higher. Small-company stocks continued to lag the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell 1.3%.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a 2.8% drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil. Occidental Petroleum fell 6.5% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500, while Cabot Oil & Gas slid 3.8%.