Stocks wobble as commodity prices fall; Macy's climbs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as gains from technology stocks were kept in check by banks and energy companies slipping.

Commodities were getting hit hard as prices for basic materials fell sharply.

The S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3% to 34,849 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Small company stocks slumped as the Russell 2000 fell 1.3%.

Technology companies made broad gains, including 5.4% for chipmaker Nvidia after reporting strong financial results. Those gains were kept in check by drops in bank and energy stocks. The broader market has been losing ground overall since the benchmark S&P 500 reached another record high on Monday. Every major index is on track for a weekly loss.

Commodities fell, with everything from oil to agricultural commodities to metals moving broadly lower. Copper prices were down nearly 2%, while oil was down nearly 4%. The drop in commodities prices was dragging down oil companies and those who extract raw materials for industrial uses. Miner Freeport-McMoRan, Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum fell 5% or more.