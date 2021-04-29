Stocks turn choppy as investors weigh earnings, recovery

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in afternoon trading as investors continued to digest corporate earnings reports and the latest economic data.

A report showing that the U.S. economy grew sharply in the first quarter is among the latest data pointing to an diminishing impact from the pandemic. Other upbeat reports included data showing that more Americans were signing contracts to buy homes in March after two months of declines.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern, with a slide by technology companies offsetting gains for communications stocks and banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 71 points, or 0.2%, to 33,891 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, said big risks to the market include rising inflation getting out of hand and any aspect of the virus pandemic worsening and throwing off the economic recovery.

“Without one of those two, the macroeconomic direction seems clear,” he said.